Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Council in Kentucky’s second-largest city votes to ban ‘no-knock’ warrants

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkvPm_0afHTd2p00

The council in Kentucky’s second-largest city has voted to ban the use of “no-knock” warrants, joining Breonna Taylor’s hometown in taking action to halt the controversial warrants.

The Lexington council voted 10-5 to ban no-knock warrants after more than three hours of debate Thursday night, news outlets reported.

Last year, Louisville’s Metro Council voted to ban the warrants, which permit officers to enter a home or residence without knocking. Taylor — a Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse — was fatally shot by police as officers burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

In Lexington, the new ordinance also sets out requirements for how knock-and-announce warrants are executed.

The Rev. Clark Williams, one of several Black faith leaders who pushed for more than a year for Lexington to ban no-knock warrants, said after the vote: “I’m relieved that first of all, we got to vote on what we’ve been talking about all year. It’s very sobering it was this hard to get a vote. We’re happy with the outcomes, but it shows us we have a lot more work to do.”

The final vote on the ban came after a substitute amendment — which would have added more restrictions on how no-knock warrants can be used — was narrowly defeated.

The 10 votes in favor of the ban was significant, because it takes nine votes to override a mayoral veto, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Mayor Linda Gorton has said she supports a current moratorium, which requires her and multiple additional sign-offs before a no-knock warrant can be signed. Gorton put the moratorium in place last year after Taylor’s death.

Kentucky lawmakers this year passed a partial ban on no-knock warrants. The measure, signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the crime being investigated “would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
580
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Council#No Knock Warrant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Part of parking lot falls into Kentucky River

Kentucky drivers near the Capitol Avenue Bridge in Frankfort got a startling surprise when they saw that a parking lot on Main Street had collapsed — taking one car with it. The parking lot collapsed behind Crumbaugh Properties near Capitol Avenue Bridge. The embankment gave way, taking half of the lot with it.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

State of Kentucky begins unveiling cleaner emission buses for cities

Kentucky has some new cleaner emission buses on the street for Louisville’s city bus service. The Transit Authority of River City has already unveiled 15 of the new buses. State leaders last fall announced $8.5 million to replace about 170 buses, including at least 45 in Louisville. The funding focused on buying cleaner emission buses to help meet federal air quality standards.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment for Kentucky inmates. Dissenting judge says ruling condemns prisoners to long-term damage..

The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C medication to inmates, a federal appeals court ruled in a split decision. The dissenting judge in last week’s 2-1 ruling at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the majority’s opinion will condemn hundreds of prisoners to long-term organ damage and suffering, The Courier-Journal reported.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky accident victim loved to ride motorcycles

Chase Hedger was doing what he loved most — riding a motorcycle — when he and Kaylene Castillo were killed in an accident early Wednesday morning. The scene of the accident, which occurred on Cardwell Lane on a straight stretch of road with a 35 mph speed limit between Highwood Drive and Edgewood Drive at approximately 3:50 a.m., was less than ¾ mile from Hedger’s Evergreen Road residence.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky deadline for federal severe storm relief extended

The deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms earlier this year to register for federal assistance has been extended. The deadline to apply is now July 23. The extension was requested by Gov. Andy Beshear as communities in eastern Kentucky continue to recover from severe flooding that hammered the region during late February and early March.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Toyota donates 32 cars to 11 tech schools across Kentucky

Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky is donating vehicles to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for its automotive technology programs, officials said. The company is giving 32 cars to 11 schools across the state, news outlets reported, citing a joint statement from Toyota and the school system. The cars are 2018-2021 models of the Camry, Avalon and Lexus, including several hybrid models. They will be used to teach students about changing vehicle technology and to help prepare them for entry-level jobs.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Could a building collapse happen in Kentucky?

The recent building collapse in Surfside, Florida, which has left at least 18 people dead and more than 140 missing, has raised questions about building safety in Kentucky, and whether something similar could happen here. The Public Protection Cabinet’s Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction (HBC) is the agency that...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Funding announced for road projects in 46 Kentucky communities

Nearly $12 million will be made available to dozens of Kentucky communities for street and road repairs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear announced on Thursday that $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding would go to support 177 projects in 33 counties and 13 cities. Projects include resurfacing deteriorating roads, storm drain work and a connector road for economic development in Bourbon County.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Bluegrass Live

New project embeds artists in Lexington city hall

The City of Lexington is taking the phrase, “Life imitates art,” to a new level. Three local artists are now working within city government offices, a part of Lexington’s new “Civic Artist-in-Residence,” or CAIR, program. CAIR is the brainchild of nonprofit CivicLex, the City of Lexington and the Blue Grass Community Foundation.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man convicted of murder in 2019 golf cart crash

A Louisville man charged in a 2019 fatal crash with a golf cart has been convicted of murder and other charges. A jury found 32-year-old Lazaro Pozo Illas guilty on several charges after three hours of deliberation Friday in Louisville. Pozo Illas was driving a car under the influence of intoxicants, according to one of the charges.

Comments / 1

Community Policy