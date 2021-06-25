Cancel
Kentucky State

Man gets another life sentence for Kentucky store killings

Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.

During the sentencing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom told Gregory Bush that she hopes he learns to “reject” the “hate and bigotry” that led to the murders.

The victims, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, “were targeted specifically because of the color of their skin,” Boom said.

Bush had already been sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty but mentally ill to state charges related to the shootings at a Kroger in suburban Louisville in 2018. On Thursday, Boom added a federal sentence of life in prison along with 10 years of additional confinement for gun and hate crimes, news outlets reported.

Given the chance to speak, Bush said Thursday he was “so sorry that this happened. I’m so sorry.”

Bush, who has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, said he was off his medication and “hearing voices” and “demons” that told him to kill his biracial son.

Bush was facing a minimum punishment of 30 years in prison but not the death penalty after pleading guilty to two counts of a hate crime resulting in death, three counts of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and one count of a hate crime with attempt to murder.

Investigators said the two victims had never met Bush.

Police and prosecutors had previously confirmed that Bush also told an armed person outside the store to not “shoot me (and) I won’t shoot you. Whites don’t shoot whites.”

Bush previously pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a state court to two counts of murder, criminal attempted murder and wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting.

Police said Bush first stopped at a historically Black church nearby before heading with his handgun to the busy grocery store.

Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment for Kentucky inmates. Dissenting judge says ruling condemns prisoners to long-term damage..

The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C medication to inmates, a federal appeals court ruled in a split decision. The dissenting judge in last week’s 2-1 ruling at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the majority’s opinion will condemn hundreds of prisoners to long-term organ damage and suffering, The Courier-Journal reported.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky accident victim loved to ride motorcycles

Chase Hedger was doing what he loved most — riding a motorcycle — when he and Kaylene Castillo were killed in an accident early Wednesday morning. The scene of the accident, which occurred on Cardwell Lane on a straight stretch of road with a 35 mph speed limit between Highwood Drive and Edgewood Drive at approximately 3:50 a.m., was less than ¾ mile from Hedger’s Evergreen Road residence.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man convicted of murder in 2019 golf cart crash

A Louisville man charged in a 2019 fatal crash with a golf cart has been convicted of murder and other charges. A jury found 32-year-old Lazaro Pozo Illas guilty on several charges after three hours of deliberation Friday in Louisville. Pozo Illas was driving a car under the influence of intoxicants, according to one of the charges.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested after breaching security at Louisville airport yelling ‘I want my plane to Iraq!’

A Kentucky man was arrested on assault charges, among others, after breaching a security gate at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on the morning of June 15. The incident also caused the airport to completely shut down briefly “for the safety and security of employees and staff,” according to the Louisville Airport Police arrest citation.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Domestic abuse call leads officers to drug arrest. Kentucky man charged after being found with 3 different illegal drugs.

A 21-year-old Kentucky man was arrested Friday after Frankfort Police officers allegedly discovered three different illegal drugs in his possession. FPD officers responding to a domestic dispute at Hickory Hill Apartments on Marlowe Court at 1:39 a.m. located William Schell in the backseat of a vehicle that was attempting to leave the property.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Two women file lawsuit claiming Kentucky deputies used excessive force

It was a classic case of “good cop, bad cop,” per attorney Greg Belzley. The conduct of Belzley’s “bad cops” in this case led to two women filing a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies violated their civil rights when pulling them out of a vehicle driven by a man who had evaded police for several minutes on the night of Sept. 20, 2020.

