Government regulators in the UK have started to crack down on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform by volume, with some news outlets like the BBC going so far as to call it a “ban.” But Binance says it’s not a ban and won’t affect anything the company does in the UK. How can that be the case? Binance owns a number of different companies around the world, and British regulators have only placed limitations on a single Binance-affiliated corporation in England known as Binance Markets Limited.