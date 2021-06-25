Historic heat wave washes over the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE - Happy Friday! Yesterday a warm day with highs in the low 80s. 83 at SeaTac. Today we turn up the heat again. This morning most locations reporting only party cloudy skies and mild temps. Puget Sound lowlands will be several degrees warmer than yesterday with most of us getting to near 90. Tomorrow we will start our ascent into the really hot weather by the weekend. Friday looks to be up in the 85 to 90° range. The NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which we are under until Monday evening. The Q13 weather team has issued Weather Alert Days for Sat/Sun/Mon.