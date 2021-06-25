Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Review: City of Ali

By NNPA
Indianapolis Recorder
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan we ever get enough of Muhammad Ali? No! And so, another documentary about him is automatically good news on some level. Particularly during these troubled times when stirring up memories of “The Greatest” can connect us back to the best in humanity. First-time director Graham Shelby and producer Jonathan...

indianapolisrecorder.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Cassius Clay
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Evander Holyfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Columbia Gym
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Related
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Purge' needs to be purged forever

“The Forever Purge” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 43 minutes) Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin and Tenoch Huerta. Rated: R (Strong violence, gore and profanity) Movie Review: “The Forever Purge” is an exaggerated fictional continuation of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. It is...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: Clio Barnard’s ‘Ali & Ava’

Clio Barnard returns to the Cannes Film Festival with the British drama Ali & Ava. While billed as a romance, the Directors’ Fortnight entry doesn’t take the path of a traditional idealized love story, instead exploring the connection between a new couple within Barnard’s social realist world. Based on locals that she encountered while filming The Arbor (2010) and The Selfish Giant (2013) in Bradford, it stars Claire Rushbrook (Secrets & Lies) as Ava and Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) as Ali.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Forever Purge Review: Insurrectionists in Horror Movie Makeup

Movies typically take several years to get in front of an audience, from the screenwriter first putting words on the page to the finished film unspooling in a dark theater (or, these days, streaming on your tablet). So there’s always a weird double-take when a movie like The Forever Purge comes out and it seems to eerily capture or mirror events unfolding in real-life as they’re happening.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: ELVIS – THE MOVIE

Elvis is an exceptionally well-made TV movie from John Carpenter. This is a serious change of pace for the horror director, but he shows a deft touch in delivering an impressive musical biopic. Carpenter regular, Kurt Russell (in their first teaming) is fantastic as The King. It’s a real tour-de-force...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
TennisGolf Digest

Zaila Avant-Garde, age 14, is the greatest American since Abraham Lincoln

You may think that headline is a little hyperbolic, but you know what? I'm writing a blog post about a 14-year-old, I'm doing it willingly, so all bets are off. Also, it's true. I scoured 160 years of American history for truly great people, and these two are on a level of their own. Extend it to the whole world, and Rafa Nadal joins them, but in the U.S. it's just them.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

New Book Delves Into the History and Influence of Kung Fu Films

Film aficionados have a new book to look forward to from Mondo Books that explores the impact of Kung Fu films on the industry. As a film lover and martial artist, I love watching Kung Fu movies. Always have, and always will. As such, you should have seen how fast my head whipped around when this email about a new book popped into my inbox.
SocietyIndianapolis Recorder

Spirit & Place relaunching series on race

Spirit & Place will relaunch the Powerful Conversations on Race series, which will include monthly community dialogues on race and racism. The first event is 3-5 p.m. July 11. Conversations are scheduled for the second Sunday of each month and will be virtual for now. The series started for the...
EntertainmentThe Portland Mercury

Comic Book Interview: Captain America Is Gay Now

Captain America never meant anything to me, until now. The idea has always seemed absurd: He’s a military jock who represents a racist country ruled by the rich — and we’re supposed to root for him? The character turns eighty years old this year, and as far as I was concerned he’s overstayed his welcome.
ScienceThrive Global

Samantha Ware: “Not everyone will be kind”

You cannot control what others think, only how you feel. This one is still taking work but as long as you are not harming anyone. It doesn’t and will never matter what others think of you. At the end of the day, all that matters is how you feel about yourself.
SportsPonca City News

Today in History

Body Today is the 190th day of 2021 and the 20th day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1850,. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1850, President Zachary Taylor died in office of a stomach-related illness at the age of 65. In 1868, the 14th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing full citizenship and equal protection...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman On What Losing To Muhammad Ali Taught Him

Life is a like a game of Texas Holdem poker someone once said. Sometimes the chips are up. Sometimes the stocks are down. But in the end, only a journey to learn as much as you can and have a good life before passing on to eternal life. Oldest heavyweight...
TV & Videosouterbanksvoice.com

Stream On: Walter Cronkite and Steve Allen made history come alive

In 1947 radio writer and humorist Goodman Ace (who wrote in a letter to Groucho Marx that “TV” stood for “Terrible Vaudeville”) created a radio show in which a modern news crew would be dispatched to cover famous historical events; in 1953 a version debuted on TV, hosted by Walter Cronkite, nine years before he became the anchorman for the CBS Evening News and “the most trusted man in America.” It was called You Are There.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Uma Thurman Hated Doing The Famous Dance Scene In Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman how much with an extensive career at the age of 51 that led her to live experiences of all kinds within the film industry. Both good and bad. Among the most forgettable is the famous dance scene with John Travolta in Pulp Fiction because the actress went through a crisis before doing it. What happened?

Comments / 0

Community Policy