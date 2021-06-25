Cancel
From 'Independence Day' to 'Top Gun,' These Are The Best Movies to Watch for the 4th!

WHAS 11
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak out that projector and round up the lawn chairs for one of these classic 4th of July movies. Nathan Rousseau Smith has the list.

TV ShowsTVGuide.com

These Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix in July

The best shows and movies on Netflix are heating up this July, just like seemingly every place under the sun. At the head of the class this month are favorites like Mindy Kaling's high school-set comedy Never Have I Ever and the cult hit sketch series I Think You Should Leave. They're joined by the final season of Atypical, as well as Season 3 of everyone's aunt's favorite show, Virgin River.
TV ShowsCNET

Hulu: 10 best movies to watch this week

You've got a ton of new movies to choose from this week on Hulu. Beetlejuice (1988), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Fargo (1996) and Whip It (2009) are a selection of the hefty stash. When it comes to newer titles, Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) arrives Friday, along with Questlove's new documentary, Summer of Soul, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Moviesfox4kc.com

Fireworks not for you? Try these movies for an Independence Day inside

Celebrating the Fourth of July for many people means fireworks and cookouts, but for those wanting to beat the summer heat, here are some movie ideas that can bring the holiday inside. DRAMA. For those looking for a serious take on Independence Day, “Born on the Fourth of July” offers...
MoviesDecider

The Best 4th of July Movies to Stream for Both Kids and Adults

Do you hear that? Could it be? Are those the Fourth of July fireworks booming overhead? No, sorry… That’s actually Tom Cruise soaring away as Maverick in Top Gun! This holiday weekend may be the perfect time to head outside to grill, watch the fireworks, and play lawn games. Or, if you want to avoid swatting away pesky mosquitoes, stay inside with one of our favorite movies for the whole family.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Vin Diesel Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether he’s taking life “one quarter-mile at a time” in The Fast and the Furious, saying “I Am Groot” in Guardians of the Galaxy, or giving demanding and heartfelt performances in Strays, you can’t argue that Vin Diesel gives it his all whenever he steps in front of the camera. For nearly a quarter-century, Diesel has shown up in some of the most successful and popular film franchises of all time, made brief yet memorable performances in movies directed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, and carved out a unique place for himself on the list of Hollywood leading men.
MoviesBET

10 Family Friendly Movies And Shows To Watch After The Cookout On July 4th

The July 4th holiday may mean different things to different people. Still, it offers us a chance to focus on time with family, friends and having fun. You may want to indulge in running through the sprinklers, spend time at the pool or beach, cookouts, fireworks, and a couple of cold beverages on this much-needed mid-year break.
MoviesTVOvermind

Roland Emmerich Wants Another Independence Day Movie or Show

As much as director Roland Emmerich apparently wants to film an Independence Day 3, or create a series for it on Disney+, it sounds as though he doesn’t really need to focus on it since he has plenty to do. It’s also kind of amusing how this statement comes on the heels of the fact that Disney isn’t exactly in a rush to develop this story. In terms of how much is left in this story, it does have plenty of ideas open to it if the story is going to leave earth, but if the plan is to stick around then it’s likely to be more of the same since the thing about these aliens is that they’re after one thing, earth’s resources. Or maybe two things, the resources, and revenge, since it would appear that no one has ever done what the earthlings have done, which is kill a harvester queen as was done in the sequel. But trying to really get into this story again is a bit tough since the sequel would have been better off being turned into a TV movie considering the reception it received from the audience. Financially it didn’t do horrible, but it just didn’t measure up to the first movie.
Moviesthebuzzcincy.com

Summer Movie Guide: Celebrate July 4 By Watching The Will Smith-Led Classic “Independence Day”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Summer is finally kicking off, and it’s time to pull out the grill. For many, celebrating Independence day this year will be the first time they get a chance to freely hang with family and friends now that the world is starting to open back up. July 4 is also the subject of many movies based around American pride, but none more famous than the aptly titled Independence Day starring Will Smith.
Key West, FLkeysweekly.com

TOP 10 PATRIOTIC MOVIES FOR 4TH OF JULY

Everyone’s definition of “patriotic” differs, but when it comes to American cinema, there are plenty of movie choices that embody the spirit of Independence. From war films to stories of freedom, cinema has long celebrated the Fourth of July as a holiday to commemorate blockbuster movies. This week we break away from our attempt at humorous anecdotes and offer 10 films leading up to July 4. Here are some of our staff’s picks for:
MoviesCollider

'Independence Day' Cast and Director Reveal How The Iconic Movie Was Made

As we all get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, the cast of Independence Day joined together to celebrate 25 years of President Whitmore! Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, we got an inside look at the movie that launched the world into quoting a very impassioned speech before fighting off some aliens.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Independence Day Director Wants Another Movie Or A Disney Plus Series

A huge number of fans have revisited Independence Day over the last few days, thanks to a combination of the Fourth of July weekend and Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi blockbuster celebrating its 25th anniversary, with the filmmaker and co-writer Dean Devlin offering up plenty of new insights into the development and production of what was cinema’s second biggest-ever box office hit at the time.
MoviesComicBook

Independence Day Director Reveals the Real Reason the Film Centers on July 4th

While there are surely enough thematic similarities between the fictional narrative of Independence Day and America's real-world history of escaping British rule to justify the film earning its title, as well as the dates upon which the events of the film unfold adding significance, there ended up being a slightly different reason why the film earned that title, largely based on beating out a potential cinematic contender back in 1996. Director Roland Emmerich recently pointed out that, upon finding out that Tim Burton's Mars Attacks! was also set for 1996, by ensuring the film's title was "Independence Day," it would help him secure a July 4th release date and be ahead of Burton's alien-invasion film.
Video GamesCollider

The Top 5 Best Video Games Based on Movies

We’re only days away from the release of the highly-anticipated Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, the trailer for which has likely already broken a record for the most IP-centric cameos in movie history. To market the movie a new tie-in game is officially on the market (currently on Xbox Game Pass), taking on an arcade-style beat-em-up that lets you live your dream of stepping in the shoes of LeBron James to fight aliens.
Fairfax, VAfairfaxva.gov

Watch the 2021 Independence Day Parade Throughout July

Revisit the fun and festivities of the 2021 Independence Day Parade on television, or online. Watch it at 4 p.m. daily on Channel 12, the city cable television station:. on cable television (Verizon/Cox Communications) online: click on the "12" icon at the bottom of every city webpage. Information: email, 703-293-7120.
Travelallears.net

Seven Things Walt Disney World Doesn’t Want You To Know

Walt Disney World is a magical place…but it’s also full of secrets!. We regularly tell you about ride tips and tricks, Hidden Mickeys, and fun facts about the parks. But there are some things Disney may not want you to know…and today, we’re telling you all about those!. Adults Can...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"

