It was a festive atmosphere inside Montreal's Bell Centre on Friday night as the Canadiens took the ice for their first home game in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993. But the party was quickly quieted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who jumped on the Canadiens early en route to a 6-3 win in Game 3. The Lightning now lead the series 3-0 and could capture the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season should they complete the sweep in Game 4 on Monday night.