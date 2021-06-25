Cancel
Politics

Residents: Union Apartment Works To Control Sewage Being Pumped Into Storm Drains

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1j80_0afHOncc00
Areas around the Mill Run Apartments were cordoned off as officials were apparently told to clean up immediately, residents told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

The local health and public works departments were at a Union County apartment complex controlling sewage that was being pumped into local water sources, residents told Daily Voice.

Areas around the Mill Run Apartments were cordoned off as officials were apparently told to clean up immediately, residents said.

Sewage was being pumped onto the complex's property, storm drains and communal areas, sources said.

An area in parking lot H off of Walker Avenue appeared to be the source of the problem.

Workers remained at the scene as of noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

