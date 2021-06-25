Cancel
Vandalism

NJ George Floyd Statue Vandalism Points to White Supremacist Group

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe giant bronze statue of George Floyd in Newark was vandalized at some point late last night, according to police. Early Thursday morning police noticed the graffiti painted across the body of the 700-pound statue. The words painted in white across the bronze statue point to a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front, according to Southern Law Poverty Center. The face was also painted black similar to the George Floyd bust in Brooklyn. Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a statement, “The defacing of the statue of George Floyd has been a trend around the country.” The Patriot Front was also stenciled on the bust as well., and their logo was seen on a defaced mural of Floyd in Philadelphia.

George Floyd
#Nypd#White Supremacy#White Supremacist Group#The Patriot Front#Nypd
