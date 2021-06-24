Shark Pinged 20-Miles Off NJ Coast

Martha, a juvenile white shark who measures approximately 7 feet long, was "pinged" just before 8 a.m. Photo Credit: OCEARCH/Chris Ross

A 183-pound white shark who took a trip to the New Jersey coast late last month is back for more summer fun.

Martha, a juvenile white shark who measures approximately 7 feet long, was "pinged" just before 8 a.m., Wednesday morning.

She was spotted approximately 20 miles off the coast, between Point Pleasant and Neptune, according to shark tracking organization OCEARCH.

Sharks will "ping" when their dorsal fin is above the surface long enough to be detected by a satellite.

Martha -- named after the island of Martha's Vineyard -- was tagged on Aug. 13, 2020 off Cape Cod. She was spotted in South Jersey late last month.

Last weekend, an 850-pound white shark named Freya pinged off the coast of Atlantic City.

