No car company has a greater discrepancy between name recognition and European sales volumes than Cadillac, not even Ferrari. Pretty much everybody on our side of the pond has heard of the American brand, with the word likely to summon mental images of pink Elvis-spec Fleetwoods from the '50s, or a fully pimped Huggy Bear spec Eldorado from the '70s. But sales in Euroland have always been tiny. Our Pill has retired here after its first life in the Middle East and seems to be one of fewer than a dozen CTS-Vs in the UK, the fact it's a coupe making it even rarer.