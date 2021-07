NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads across North Texas, health care leaders are growing more concerned. “If you look at our admissions now, it’s definitely skewing younger than in the past,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, The Chief Medical Officer at Parkland Health and Hospital System. “Now when you look at the census of our admissions, we’re running with a 30 to 40 year old range.”