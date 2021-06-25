Cancel
Music

Doja Cat Collides With The Weeknd On 'You Right' Off New Album 'Planet Her'

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 16 days ago
Doja Cat's Planet Her has arrived and the pop star's third studio album is packed with guest features. On Friday (June 25), the 14-song set was unleashed, alongside the music video for her collaboration with The Weeknd, "You Right." The slinky three-minute R&B cut hears the two sound off about wanting one another even though Doja is committed to her beau. "And you're right/ You right, I got my guy/ But I, I can't help it, I want you/ Said, you right, I got my guy," she sings during the hook. The entertainer previously admitted that she wanted Abel on the LP, but she was not sure which song would be best to feature him. "You Right" was originally intended to be a solo track, but The Weeknd heard the song, took off one of her verses and the rest is history. It's their second team-up after the remix to his hit, "In Your Eyes," which dropped in May 2020.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

