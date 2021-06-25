Streaming Roundup (6/25/21), Including ‘Turner & Hooch’ and ‘Amy Learns To…’
“Turner & Hooch” will stream on Disney+ on July 21, inspired by the original 1989 movie starring Tom Hanks. This round, an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big dog he didn’t want, but is exactly the partner he needs. Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of the detective Hanks played in the film. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s street-smart partner, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a marine-turned-U.S. Marshal.thestreamable.com