Streaming Roundup (6/25/21), Including 'Turner & Hooch' and 'Amy Learns To…'

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Turner & Hooch” will stream on Disney+ on July 21, inspired by the original 1989 movie starring Tom Hanks. This round, an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big dog he didn’t want, but is exactly the partner he needs. Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of the detective Hanks played in the film. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s street-smart partner, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a marine-turned-U.S. Marshal.

Petsstartattle.com

Turner & Hooch (Season 1 Episode 1) Disney+, “Forever and a Dog”, Comedy, trailer, release date

When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day. Startattle.com – Turner & Hooch | Disney+.
FanSided

Where have we seen Turner & Hooch’s Josh Peck before?

Ever since Disney+ announced that they were going to be giving us a Turner & Hooch series we have been excited for what was to come. But now we need to know who the series star, Josh Peck, is and where we have seen him before! And yes, we will also remind you of exactly who he is in the show as well.
TV SeriesDaily Republic

Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for July 11-16

Chuck Barney, East Bay Times, (TNS) DON’T MISS: Shark Week – One of TV’s biggest summer events – the oceanic Super Bowl, if you will – returns for its 33rd year and runs from July 11 through 18. Organizers promise 45 hours of see-worthy programming with “bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches,” along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more. Things kick off with “Crikey! It’s Shark Week” as Robert Irwin attempts to figure out which which fierce predator reigns supreme – crocs or great whites? (8 p.m. ET Sunday, Discovery Channel; Consult listings for other programming on Discovery and discovery+).
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama from Eric Newman. He said the following about the...
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

It’s copy and paste in this trailer for Disney’s Turner and Hooch reboot

With creating a new franchise such an expensive risk for many studios, it’s understandable why they are turning to reboot previous franchises n the past to help draw viewers in on both reputation and nostalgia – even if there are many people who frown upon the approach. Disney has found a lot of success in rebooting some of its older properties. However, if you really want to make a new series that appeals to people, you can simply include a cute looking pet and you are guaranteed to attract a fair number of families to the show. Combining both, like Disney is doing with its new Turner and Hooch reboot and then you’re guaranteed to make a success of it.
TV & Videos13newsnow.com

Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery's 'Shark Week'

NEW YORK — You can take a bite out of Shark Week but there'll be leftovers. Discovery Channel is planning a new record of 45 hours of programming on TV and streaming on discovery+ July 11-18. Celebrities involved include Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, William Shatner, Eric Bana, Snoop Dogg, Eli...
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.
TV & VideosStar-Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘Atypical’ Final Season, ‘Leverage’ Returns, ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Gloria Estefan’s Musical Heritage

The beloved Netflix comedy Atypical delivers its final aspirational season. New capers await the Leverage crew as the former TNT series returns for Redemption on IMDb TV. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gives back to his aunt in the premiere of CBS’ feel-good Secret Celebrity Renovation. A Great Performances special follows Gloria Estefan on a global exploration of her musical roots.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Kristen Stewart Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart showed they had great chemistry when they first collaborated on 2009 coming-of-age comedy Adventureland, so there were high hopes that the duo would be able to replicate that dynamic in an entirely different genre when they re-teamed six years later for action comedy American Ultra, which just hit Netflix.
California StateSFGate

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
MoviesFairfax Times

Couch Theater

“Monsters at Work” -- Ever wondered what becomes of graduates of Monsters University? Like many of us, recent grad Tylor Tuskmon finds out the work world isn’t always what we anticipate. Starting his new job as a mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. facilities team, he finds that instead of scares, it’s laughter they’re after. This animated series sees the return of familiar “Monsters, Inc.” characters Sulley and Mike, along with a host of new ones, including Val (voiced by Mindy Kaling) and Fritz (Henry Winkler). Four weekly episodes begin airing July 7. (Disney+)
Derrick

CNN explores ‘History of the Sitcom’ with 184 interviews, from Dick Van Dyke to Tina Fey

Of all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most minutes eaten up on various streaming services any given week.
TV & Videosnorthwestgeorgianews.com

‘Shark Week’ 2021: Snoop Dogg, ‘Jackass’ cast, Tiffany Haddish, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, William Shatner among celebrities taking part

Close encounters with sharks are terrifying — unless someone else is doing the work for you. “Shark Week” returns Sunday night, giving viewers 45 hours of in-your-face programming around the ferocious fish, and this year’s fin-fest is flooded with celebrity appearances. Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Noah...

