We could swear Amazon’s big Prime Day sale was supposed to end last week. Yet here we are with so many incredible deals at all-time low prices. Did someone make a mistake and forget to end all those sales? Whatever the case, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the fantastic daily deals we’ve rounded up for you on Thursday. Highlights from today’s roundup 30% off a sleek new Tribit home speaker that glows Awesome Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for just $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU A popular spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for just $9.99 and another version for the...