Odds & Ends: Hear Billy Porter Belt a Club Classic for a Great Cause & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Billy Porter Cover Kicks Off Red Hot Charity Album. We've got just the jam to kick off Pride weekend! On top of starring in the third and final season of Pose, playing the Fab G in the upcoming starry movie musical remake of Cinderella, making his directorial film debut, releasing new music this summer and publishing a memoir, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter is lending his voice to the nonprofit Red Hot. Deadline reports that the organization is releasing a charity album packed with dance music, and Porter kicks off the first single release with a powerful cover of the Juliet Roberts club classic “Caught in the Middle.” The double album is out July 2, pairing Porter and other artists with the production of Bill Coleman and John “J-C” Carr’s 808 BEACH. Proceeds from the album will benefit the Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE. Listen below!