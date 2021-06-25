Cancel
Odds & Ends: Hear Billy Porter Belt a Club Classic for a Great Cause & More

Cover picture for the articleHere's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Billy Porter Cover Kicks Off Red Hot Charity Album. We've got just the jam to kick off Pride weekend! On top of starring in the third and final season of Pose, playing the Fab G in the upcoming starry movie musical remake of Cinderella, making his directorial film debut, releasing new music this summer and publishing a memoir, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter is lending his voice to the nonprofit Red Hot. Deadline reports that the organization is releasing a charity album packed with dance music, and Porter kicks off the first single release with a powerful cover of the Juliet Roberts club classic “Caught in the Middle.” The double album is out July 2, pairing Porter and other artists with the production of Bill Coleman and John “J-C” Carr’s 808 BEACH. Proceeds from the album will benefit the Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE. Listen below!

TV SeriesBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Made for Love, Starring Cristin Milioti & Billy Magnussen, Renewed for Second Season

Cristin Milioti & Billy Magnussen in "Made for Love" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. HBO Max's half-hour series adaptation of Alissa Nutting's dark novel Made for Love has been renewed for a second season, Variety reports. Starring Tony nominees Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen as couple Hazel Green and Byron Gogol, respectively, the show also features Noma Dumezweni, the beloved star who earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Haven't binged season one yet? Check out the trailer below.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Billy Porter's Gospel Musical Sanctuary to Stream This Summer & More

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com ) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Billy Porter's Gospel Musical Sanctuary to Stream this Summer. Sanctuary, the new gosepl musical written by Tony winner Billy Porter, will be available to watch online as part of New York Stage and Film’s Always On video programming. Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, Virginia Woodruff and Broadway Inspirational Voices wil perform in the special virtual presentation, which wil run from July 29 through August 2. Sanctuary features music and lyrics by Kurt Carr and invites audiences to fellowship and learn how to spread the love through the power of gospel music. Tickets are be available on a pay-what-you-can basis here.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Get Wowed by Anything Goes Star Sutton Foster Singing and Tapping Ahead of London Bow

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Tony winner Sutton Foster appeared on BBC's The One Show to deliver a performance of the Anything Goes title number. As previously reported, Foster will reprise her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the London revival of Anything Goes this summer. She replaces the previously announced Megan Mullally, who exited the production due to injury. Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, will play London's Barbican Theatre from July 23 through October 17. Enjoy the performance below!
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Theatre News: Billy Porter and New York Stage and Film, Georgie, The Jimmy Awards and Red Bull Theatre 2021 Short New Play Festival

Considered “one of the preeminent incubators for theater in the country,” New York Stage and Film announced additional programming for their upcoming summer season, running July 17-August 2. Additional programming includes Billy Porter’s new Gospel musical Sanctuary as part of New York Stage and Film’s Always On video programming July 29-August 2; as well as residencies for the New York Stage and Film Filmmakers’ Workshop, The Lark international theater laboratory, and several artists-in-residence.
Musichoustoniamag.com

REVIEW: See Billie Holiday Alive Once More at Stages

Imagine you're sitting among a sea of mink stoles, suits, and fedoras in a small South Philadelphia bar. It's a cool night, in late March 1959. Ashtrays and drinks occupy the tables as some of the décor in the intimate space trends toward a last gasp of art deco, with red accents and a beige lotus-leaved backdrop for the musicians. The band is so close, and when the singer emerges, you realize you are watching a star.
MoviesThe Day

The cult band Sparks is given a loving documentary spotlight by Edgar Wright

The people who immediately grok the title of "The Sparks Brothers" are precisely the audience for this adoring portrait of Ron and Russell Mael, the siblings who formed the titular band Sparks in the 1970s. Long a cult favorite among musicians, rock snobs and dance club denizens completely oblivious to where those addictive hooks came from, Sparks is finally receiving its cinematic due this year — not just with this obsessively comprehensive documentary but with Leos Carax's upcoming film musical "Annette," which the Maels wrote and composed.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Tony Winner LaChanze Will Star in Trouble in Mind on Broadway

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind has found its star. Tony winner LaChanze will lead the company in the play's Broadway premiere, which will begin at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 ahead of an opening night on November 18. Trouble in Mind is a limited engagement set to run through January 9, 2022. Full casting will be announced later.
Denver, COcpr.org

Where To Hear Live Classical Music This July 4th

In-person 4th of July celebrations are back! We've put together a list of places around the state to see and hear live classical music and celebrate the holiday! If you have questions about any of the events, please contact the linked organizations directly. Now grab your sparklers and let's get patriotic!
MoviesThe Guardian

Grey glamour at Cannes film festival as stars show their silver hair

The red carpet at Cannes film festival has long featured A-list stars in glamorous gowns and with perfect hair. This year, that hair might be grey. For the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, Andie MacDowell appeared on the red carpet with a mane of greying curls. Helen Mirren also attended, wearing her grey hair up in a chignon, and Jodie Foster, who received an honorary Palme d’Or at the festival, had her hair in a shoulder-length bob with grey streaks visible around her hairline.
EntertainmentBroadway.com

Full Cast Set for Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up! in the West End

Let's get together and feel all right! Casting is complete for the new Bob Marley bio-musical, Get Up, Stand Up! Originally announced to bow at London's Lyric Theatre in February 2021, the show will now begin preview performances there on October 1 with opening night slated for October 20. As previously reported, Arinzé Kene will play Marley in the musical, which features a book by Olivier and Tony winner Lee Hall. Cliny Dyer will now direct the production, taking over from the originally announced Dominic Cooke.
Boston, MAvanyaland.com

Boston Thriving: Hear Billy Dean Thomas in the ‘Genera+ion’ season finale

HBO Max has learned how to turn up, Billy Dean Thomas style. The Boston rapper’s song “Tina Turnup” appears in the season finale of Genera+ion, a fictional drama following the modern sexploitations of American teenagers. The show debuted in March on HBO Max, and the final episode of season 1 dropped earlier today (July 8). While Thomas released a poignant socio-political EP last year, “Tina Turnup” originally appeared on their 2019 double single called 2 the World, which you can revisit below.
MoviesVanity Fair

Yes, That Greta Gerwig-Margot Robbie Barbie Movie Is Actually Happening

Not only is the Barbie movie happening, but the director-star pairing of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie couldn’t be better. We first reported in late 2016 that a big-screen adaptation of Mattel’s classic toy (now known for her outdated and unrealistic beauty ideal) was in the works. Sony had already commissioned and chucked different concepts, including one crafted by Diablo Cody and another meant to star Amy Schumer.

