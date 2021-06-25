CW To Rebroadcast HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’, As Streamers Use Linear Nets To Get Traction For New Shows
WarnerMedia wants to give its “Gossip Girl” reboot a shot in the arm for its premiere, and it’s using The CW to do so. According to a report by Adweek, the first episode of the new “Gossip Girl” series will air on The CW on Friday, July 9 — one day after it premieres on HBO Max. This way, linear or over-the-air viewers can have a chance to watch the show and decide if they want to dip their toe into a streaming service like HBO Max.thestreamable.com