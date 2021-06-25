Cancel
CW To Rebroadcast HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’, As Streamers Use Linear Nets To Get Traction For New Shows

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia wants to give its “Gossip Girl” reboot a shot in the arm for its premiere, and it’s using The CW to do so. According to a report by Adweek, the first episode of the new “Gossip Girl” series will air on The CW on Friday, July 9 — one day after it premieres on HBO Max. This way, linear or over-the-air viewers can have a chance to watch the show and decide if they want to dip their toe into a streaming service like HBO Max.

