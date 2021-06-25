CW To Rebroadcast HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’, As Streamers Use Linear Nets To Get Traction For New Shows

Summertime is here, and HBO and HBO Max have a lot of great new movies and TV shows to watch this July. The HBO Max streaming service has quickly solidified itself as one of the best in the game, with a robust library of great movies going back decades alongside prestige HBO programs and, of course, in 2021 brand new releases. In terms of what’s new to HBO Max in July 2021, this month sees the simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max debut of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16th. The film will be streaming for 31 days, but only with the $14.99 ad-free plan of HBO Max. If you subscribe to HBO Max with ads, you won’t be able to watch Space Jam 2.