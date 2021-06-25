Global Cruise Report: Alaska Cruising

It’s almost tough to keep up with cruise news. One of the things that’s most remarkable about it is that it proves the point that you can not look at the cruise business in a vacuum. You can’t look at the cruise experience in a vacuum. You can’t look at the geography in a vacuum. In fact you can’t look at policy anymore in a vacuum. Especially when it comes to cruising in Alaska. Joining me to discuss this is Charlie Ball, Executive Vice President of Land Operations for the Holland America Group.