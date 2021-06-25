Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

How You Can Help Free Britney

By Katherine Gillespie
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a Los Angeles court hearing on Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears spoke publicly for the first time about the extreme restrictions that have been placed on her life for the past 13 years, directly asking for her legal guardians to release their control of her estate and personhood. Spears...

CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Madonna Compares Britney Spears' Conservatorship to 'Slavery' in Fiery Post

Pop icons unite! Madonna shared a powerful message about freeing Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship — and she didn’t hold back. “Give this woman her life back!” the 62-year-old “Hung Up” artist wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, July 8. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Jamie Spears Allegedly Used Britney's Money to Defend Himself

A lot has happened in the past month regarding Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship battle. The request to remove her father from her conservatorship was denied and members of her team — her manager and her lawyer — have resigned. Now, her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has spoken up to reveal new details related to the case.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Britney Spears' Father Just Opposed This Request From Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is at the center of the pop star's conservatorship battle, and while he hasn't been speaking out publicly about his daughter, he has been making moves behind the scenes. Britney Spears has yet to file an official petition requesting to end her conservatorship, despite expressing...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
Hawaii StateGossip Cop

Report: Britney Spears Secretly Married In Hawaii Amid Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears finally voiced her thoughts on her conservatorship case. Now, one tabloid is claiming the “Circus” singer could be using her time away on vacation in Hawaii to get engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Gossip Cop investigates. Britney Spears’ Hawaii Proposal?. After her explosive testimony, Woman’s Day is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.

