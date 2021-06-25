Cancel
Shakopee, MN

We’re Sending You to Twin Cities Summer Jam For Free!

By Curt St. John
 15 days ago
Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Lynrd Skynard and more are heading back to Minnesota this July at Twin Cities Summer Jam, and you can be there, too-- for free!. The wait is over. The summer of 2021 is shaping up to be epic here in Minnesota, with many of the events and activities that were canceled in 2020 set to come back big-time this year. And there are few bigger than Twin Cities Summer Jam. It's set for Thursday, July 22nd through Saturday, July 24th at Canterbury Park in Shakopee (about an hour and a half from Rochester in the Twin Cities west metro.)

ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
Person
Carrie Underwood
