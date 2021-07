The third and final Friday Night Live concert of the summer will take place this week, featuring Past Vertical. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the concert will not only feature live music, but a playground for kids, putt putt golf, food, and a beverage garden. Easter also said those who wish to attend can enter a VIP drawing for a chance to get in free by visiting the chamber Facebook page. The concert will take place at Memorial Park, with the venue opening up at 6pm and music beginning at 7pm.