Airlines and airports have been preparing carefully to restart services following over a year and a half of downturn amid the pandemic. A lot is at stake in the coming period after billions of dollars of aid, investment, and loans were pumped in to support the industry through the difficulties. So, companies need to ensure that they have the right tools in place during recovery. With this in mind, Simple Flying spoke with Sergio Colella, SITA President Europe, about what the focus will be when it comes to air travel IT.