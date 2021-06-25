The Homogenization Of The Denver Metro News

If you enjoy only getting your news about local stories from the innocuous, politically correct viewpoint of today’s Denver Post you will be glad to know that may soon be essentially the only point of view available. The Denver Post was not always bland and politically correct and, in fact, it was just the opposite when it was owned and operated by two hustlers named Harry Tannen and Frederic Bonfils in 1895. The coverage was not exactly fair and balanced under their tutelage, but it was certainly sensational. It was an absolute must-read seven days a week.