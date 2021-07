Sandler needs the players for his new Netflix movie, “Hustle”. There are only a few rules to tryout, you must be male, 18 to 30 years old and you can’t already be playing in the NCAA. Tryouts will be held in mid-July in Delaware and filming starts at the end of August. The movie has Adam playing an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. He then brings the player to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.