Top seed Novak Djokovic opens Wimbledon against British wildcard

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 1 Novak Djokovic will launch his defense of his Wimbledon title against British wildcard Jack Draper. As expected, Friday's draw confirmed that the Serbian star is the top seed in the tournament, which begins on Monday. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia is seeded second, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Alexander Zverev of Germany and Andrey Rublev of Russia.

