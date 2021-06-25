Cancel
Record Recipes (6/27/21 issue)

In a small saucepan, bring the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until rhubarb is tender. Remove from the heat; sprinkle gelatin and cinnamon over rhubarb mixture. Let stand for 1 minute. Stir until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Stir in marshmallows. In a large saucepan, heat the milk, salt and remaining sugar to 175°. Remove from the heat; stir in cream and vanilla. Refrigerate until chilled. Pour into cylinder of ice cream freezer; process for 10 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken. Add rhubarb mixture; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. When ice cream is frozen, transfer to a freezer container; freeze for 2 to 4 hours before serving. Makes 5 cups.

www.hometownsource.com
