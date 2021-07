Solomon prayed to God, “Therefore give to your servant an understanding heart to judge your people, that I may discern between good and evil” (1 Kings 3:9). This prayer pleased God, and He said, “Because you have asked this thing, and have not asked long life for yourself, nor have asked riches for yourself, nor have asked the life of your enemies, but have asked for yourself understanding to discern justice, behold, I have done according to your words; see, I have given you a wise and understanding heart, so that there has not been anyone like you before, nor shall any like you arise after you” (1 Kings 3:11-12). God not only made Solomon the wisest man on earth, He also made him the richest.