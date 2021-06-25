More than 6 million in Illinois fully vaccinated; 50 test positive at downstate youth camp
More than 6 million Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the most recent figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health. While that's slightly less than half the state's population, the vaccine is only available to residents 12 and older. Of that population, more than 52% are fully vaccinated and 68.3% have received at least one dose, according to IDPH records.www.dailyherald.com