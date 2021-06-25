Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

CPW Explains Why Coloradans May Be Seeing More Bats in the Area

By Kelsey Nistel
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coloradans may notice more bats hanging out nearby their homes or flying around outside during the next few weeks, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife explains this is a normal occurrence for this time of year. According to CPW, an increased amount of bats are expected to be fluttering about northern...

95rockfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Coloradans#Insect#Cpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

Colorado is now home to its first wolf litter since the 1940s. Now even more wolf pups have been spotted in Colorado's first wolf litter since the 1940s. Just a month ago Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted something that would make history - Colorado's very first wolf litter since the 1940s. They originally spotted three wolf pups between June 4 and June 8. The pups were seen with two other collared wolves from about two miles away.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Colorado’s first gray wolf pack since 1940s now has 6 pups

Colorado’s first litter of gray wolf pups since the 1940s has grown to include six pups. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday that staff spotted the pups living in a den with two collared wolves known as John and Jane in northern Colorado, KCNC-TV reports. The agency first announced June...
Kremmling, COCraig Daily Press

Kremmling bird count studies how birds use irrigated agriculture

KREMMLING — In the gray light of dawn, hundreds of swallows darted over a pool of standing water in an irrigated field along the Colorado River. The birds were attracted to the early-morning mosquitos swarming the saturated landscape. Bill Vetter, a wildlife biologist with Wyoming-based Precision Wildlife Resources, methodically counted the birds. For six minutes, he marked down every bird he saw or heard at eight locations across the ranch, 250 meters apart.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Rare Two-Colored Squirrel Spotted in Colorado

It was just a few weeks ago that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared a rare sighting of a melanistic fox in Cañon City. Instead of having reddish-brown fur, the fox had a totally black coat. This week, CPW shared another melanistic animal spotted in Colorado. This time, it was...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

A List of the Most Beautiful Places in Colorado, According to You

There's an overwhelming amount of beauty in Colorado, from mountains to waterfalls. Here's a list of the most beautiful places in Colorado, according to you. We asked you to name the most beautiful place in Colorado and your answers did not disappoint. Your responses ranged from places on the Western Slope to the top of mountains. Below is a list of the most beautiful places in Colorado.
Texas StateKAKE TV

After Texas rains, invasive worm appears. Do NOT cut them in half

(YAHOO/KAKE) - An invasive species of worm has been found in Texas after recent rainfalls forced them out of their underground homes, but nobody is jumping for joy. The worms can be nearly a foot long, and just as creepy as you might imagine. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Has Second-Most Pet Adoptions in the United States

It's no surprise that Colorado is a dog-friendly state. Our lifestyle has us playing outside often, and we're allowed to bring our four-legged friends to breweries and offices, too. But did you know that Colorado has a 110 percent adoption average? According to a study done by Honest Paws, that means more animals are adopted that brought into shelters in a given year — which my brain is still trying to comprehend.
Animalsctexaminer.com

Insect Populations in Decline are Yet Another Invitation to Disaster

In the early 20th century, when asked if anything about “God” could be concluded from studying natural history, scientific polymath J.B.S. Haldane famously responded “he has an inordinate fondness for beetles.” Currently, more than 380,000 catalogued species of beetles in order Coleoptera make it the largest subset of the most species-rich and successful class of animals on Earth ─ insects. This may be the Anthropocene epoch because of our negative impacts on the planet, but an estimated 10 quintillion insects may inhabit the biosphere at any given time. In fact, however much it affronts our human arrogance, causing us to poison and genetically alter crops to combat their numbers we live in an Age of Insects. Theirs is not an invisible empire like that of bacteria and other diminutive organisms. Preceding even the great dinosaurs, they’ve colonized, adapted to and occupied nearly every ecological niche imaginable. Despite their meager dimensions, six-legged, segmented bodies have mastered the skies, freshwaters and soils, synchronizing multiple life cycle stages to seasonal abundances in plants and prey. So distinctively different are these stages, some insects breathe through spiracles as airborne adults, through gills as swimming larvae, and hunker down to metamorphose as pupae during hard times. Open oceans alone have been an impasse to their millions of species and huge, but fragmentary biomass. On oceanic swells, far from any shoreline, only the water strider Halobates can be found, searching for, as yet indeterminate prey. A “true bug,” like other Hemipterans gliding atop freshwater lakes and streams, it’s the only insect known with a seaward foothold.
Oregon Statecapitalpress.com

Invasive jumping worms wiggle way across Oregon

After hitchhiking a ride from Asia five years go, an unusual worm has been wiggling its way across Oregon, said Sam Chan, an invasive species specialist at Oregon State University. The Amynthas agrestis, known as the “jumping worm,” gets its name from the erratic thrashing of its body. The work...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Horse crushes woman during trail ride in Colorado

A 66-year-old woman was rescued from a Boulder County trail Friday after being crushed by a horse, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the woman was riding a horse on the Coulson Gulch Trail about 11 a.m. when the ground gave way under the horse, causing it to roll over on the woman.

Comments / 1

Community Policy