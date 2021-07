Name, Image and Likeness. The college sports world is about to change, as—thanks to last week’s Supreme Court decision—the NCAA has been forced to come up with an interim policy to take effect on Thursday. It’s almost like, “you’re on your own.” On Monday, Boise State announced it has partnered with NOCAP Sports “to assist the Broncos’ compliance office in monitoring NIL opportunities and assuring they meet the requirements of national guidelines.” The university had taken initial NIL steps in March when it became the first member of the Mountain West to partner with INFLCR department-wide. Boise State has also partnered with TeamAltemus to provide NIL resources. Are you following this?