"The Match" is entering its fourth edition, and this may be the most exciting one since the original Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods matchup of 2018. This year, Mickelson will pair with Tom Brady, his partner from the second "The Match" competition, and take on one of the best young golfers in the game, Bryson DeChambeau. His sidekick will be Aaron Rodgers, which sets up a second battle of NFL MVPs in "The Match" history (Brady vs. Peyton Manning was the first).