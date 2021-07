Around the world, different COVID vaccines have become available for the public, hoping to put an end to the pandemic that has changed lives forever. As with every new medicine that comes out, some skeptical people were unsure whether they would get vaccinated or not. Among those were patients with a specific diagnosis who did not know how the vaccine would affect their current treatments. However, there is a long list of patients who understand the risks but decided to get vaccinated. That is why Lyme disease patient and Health Coach Erika Schlick shares why she got the COVID vaccine.