Louisana State Police cling to 'crash theory' in Ronald Greene's fatal arrest

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year and a half after the violent arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene, the Louisiana State Police were still trying to pin his death on a car crash. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show state police officials quietly commissioned a study late last year into the role a crash could have played in Greene’s 2019 death, even as they refused to release body camera video of troopers stunning, punching, and dragging the unarmed man.

