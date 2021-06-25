Louisana State Police cling to 'crash theory' in Ronald Greene's fatal arrest

It has been more than two years since Ronald Greene died while in Louisiana State Police custody in West Monroe after a traffic stop. Greene, a Black man, was pulled over after a high-speed chase with troopers with LSP's Troop F in May of 2019 after he allegedly refused to stop. Conflicting reports were initially made concerning Greene's death, and we are only starting to get some answers as to how he died thanks in large part to investigative reporting from the Associated Press. After months of stonewalling and unanswered questions surrounding this case from LSP officials, it seems more details are released every week.