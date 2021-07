LeBron James got some media coverage despite bowing out in the first round of the NBA playoffs when news leaked he was changing his jersey from the iconic No. 23 to No. 6. According to Yahoo!, it was a change long in the making; LeBron reportedly planned to change to No. 6 and give No. 23 to Anthony Davis after the trade that brought the superstar big man to Los Angeles went down in July 2019, but Nike nixed it because they had already made a lot of No. 23 James jerseys.