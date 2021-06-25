Cancel
Fortnite Crew members are getting Loki in July

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Crew members will be able to add an outfit based on the trickster Loki to their Lockers when the July Crew Pack goes live next week, Epic Games has revealed. The developer posted a teaser for Loki’s arrival on the official Fortnite Twitter account, but stopped short of sharing an image of the actual outfit. In addition to the Crew Pack, subscribers will receive access to the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass and their monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks.

