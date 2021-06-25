Fortnite Crew members are getting Loki in July

Fortnite‘s overarching narrative may no longer be directly tied to the Marvel universe but that doesn’t mean the two franchises have parted ways completely. In fact, superheroes (and villains) from faraway worlds are likely to remain a key marketing tool for the battle royale for as long as both remain popular so players shouldn’t at all be surprised to learn that Season 7 has more than its fair share of comic book representation. Credit where it’s due, though, Epic Games often (if not always) attempts to ensure each guest character is at least thematically appropriate, hence the appearance of DC’s Superman amidst an alien invasion of Apollo Island. As expected, the Kryptonian is on humanity’s side, which is more than can be said for an upcoming addition.