Just a couple of weeks out from releasing the slick Walker-X DLC pack that featured a sweet street-racing theme, new skins, and some remixed tracks, one of our favorite retro-revival racers Horizon Chase is back at it again and is featuring a month-long special event with some cool unlockable vehicle skins. The event is being called the Complete Your Collection Season and it’s offering a second chance for all players to earn some of the game’s most iconic and rare skins. On console and PC this amounts to 8 skins, but for the mobile version of Horizon Chase there are actually 12 additional skins that have not been available on mobile before, making for a total of 20(!) skins to try and unlock.