CHILD PORN ARREST | Tip from New York police leads to suspect in La Plata

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA, Md. (WBFF) - Maryland State Police say that information from New York State Police led investigators to a man accused of making child pornography in Charles County. Jason Christoffer Polk, 43, of La Plata, Maryland, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor, one count sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center.

