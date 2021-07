There’s no beating around the bush here. Not everyone is the same height. When it comes to shopping for a new car, that can be quite the challenge. While some cars are ideal for people of all heights, others simply don’t offer enough space for taller drivers. That sentiment holds true when it comes to shopping for a spacious luxury sedan too. Fortunately, U.S. News recently revealed its picks for the best luxury cars for tall drivers. Let’s talk about some of their top picks.