SPAC Litigation and Insurance Implications
As we move into the summer months of 2021, it is growing increasingly difficult to open a legal publication without reading about Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs. Many articles discuss the ever-growing number of SPACs, the increased regulatory scrutiny and anticipated regulations or the growing number of SPAC-related lawsuits. For this column, we teamed up with our insurance broker colleagues at Alliant Insurance Services to co-author a discussion of insurance issues associated with the SPAC-related lawsuits. These issues can be complex because SPAC-related lawsuits may implicate three separate directors’ and officers’ (D&O) insurance programs—(1) the insurance policies issued to the SPAC; (2) the insurance policies issued to the existing operating company; and (3) the go-forward policies issued to the post-transaction public entity.www.law.com