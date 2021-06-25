4 Dead, At Least 159 Unaccounted For In Miami Condo Collapse
Four people have died and a total of 159 individuals are unaccounted for after a partial building collapse in the Surfside town of Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided an update as search and rescue crews continued to work Thursday (June 24) night and Friday (June 25) morning after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story Surfside condominium, NBC Miami reports.kfiam640.iheart.com