Miami, FL

4 Dead, At Least 159 Unaccounted For In Miami Condo Collapse

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 16 days ago
Four people have died and a total of 159 individuals are unaccounted for after a partial building collapse in the Surfside town of Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided an update as search and rescue crews continued to work Thursday (June 24) night and Friday (June 25) morning after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story Surfside condominium, NBC Miami reports.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

Surfside, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Surfside condo collapse: 86 dead, but 11 others confirmed safe

SURFSIDE – Seven more victims from the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse were added to the number of fatalities Saturday, but 11 others previously unaccounted for were confirmed to be safe, officials said. As a result, the number of possible fatalities — which officials term people "potentially unaccounted for" —...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

The Teen Pulled Alive From Surfside Building Collapse Files Lawsuit

The family of a teen pulled alive from the Surfside rubble files a lawsuit claiming its condo association knew the high rise was “at grave risk of collapse.” Relatives of 15-year-old Jonah Handler claim the condo association at Champlain Towers South in Surfside was aware of previous “widespread structural damage” at the building, as detailed in a 2018 engineer’s report. 54-year-old mother died during the collapse.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Mother, daughter 'should not be alive' after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A mother and daughter who paramedics said “should not be alive” after what they went through during the condo tower collapse are on the long road to recovery, a relative said Friday. But the husband and father who lived with them remained among the missing after crews...
Florida Statewabcradio.com

More Bodies Recovered at Florida Building Collapse Site;

Surfside, Florida (77WABC) — Calling it “heartbreaking” and “staggering” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, stood in front of cameras, as she’s done over the last two weeks, to tell the world 14 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An additional 61...
Surfside, FLcbs12.com

Funeral service for family killed in condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla (CBS 12) -- On Tuesday, the Guara family, who died together in the condo collapse, will be remembered by their loved ones at a funeral service. The two children, 10-year-old Lucia, and 4-year-old Emma were found last Wednesday with their mother Anaely Rodriguez. Their father, Marcus Guara, was...

