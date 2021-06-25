Cancel
Kennewick, WA

As Kennewick Minit Mart Closes, Something Big May be Next

By Woody
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 16 days ago
The number of comments on social media about the Minit Mart CLOSING FOREVER at 27th and Olympia is truly amazing. So many have childhood memories of walking to that store for candy and a pop. The folks who ran the Minit Mart in Kennewick for 35 years had a very rough go of things during covid, and even with things slowly coming back around to normal, the recovery is such that they felt now was a good time to retire. The overly friendly greetings and the unusual selection of novelty items made the Minit Mart unlike any convenience store around.

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

