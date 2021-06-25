As Kennewick Minit Mart Closes, Something Big May be Next

Seriously though? Who goes into an antique shop to shoplift? Maybe you know someone who has recently received a nice antique gift from someone who surely couldn't pay for it? On Monday, the fellow pictured below is suspected of stealing something from Ragtime Antiques in Richland. The antique radio pictured above is not the item, just something I personally would like to have for my old radio collection!! I don't have an old radio collection yet but I've been thinking of starting one. Since all old-style radios are generally larger items, they are difficult to shoplift so I will probably pay cash. Maybe I should collect antique buttons or knick-knacks, you know, things that are easier to hide in my pocket. Wait a minute. I forgot I'm not a criminal. Well, there's still time I guess. Aren't you impressed with the quality of the security photo from the guy they're looking for? Who is he? Antique dealers need to make a living too.