As a star who has lived her entire life as a celebrity, Willow is known for many things, from simply being Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's daughter to her work as a co-host on Red Table Talk, but it would be criminal to look past Willow's musical efforts. Since her debut album ARDIPITHECUS in 2015, Willow has been growing as a singer and songwriter over projects like The 1st and WILLOW, and most recently, the young artist treated fans with the pop-punk tinged single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l."