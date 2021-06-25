Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Broncos' Retro Helmets & Uniforms Returning to Mile High City in 2022

By Keith Cummings
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 16 days ago

Nostalgia is back in fashion soon as the 'No Fun League' finally loosens up a little to the delight of its fans. Thursday’s announcement by the NFL that alternate helmets can now be paired with throwback uniforms in 2022 will be welcomed by fans who love the retro appeal that the uniforms and helmet designs of yesteryear provide.

At long last, the NFL has shown some badly needed flexibility regarding its previously cautious and stuffy helmet rules. Ever since 2013 (for safety reasons), each player was allocated one helmet for the entire season resulting in the throwback look being more patchwork than uniform.

Broncos Country has long been divided on the team’s decision to change the design of its uniforms and logo despite the move coinciding with back-to-back World Championship seasons. Not since 1996 have the Denver Broncos lined up in the classic orange and powder blue uniforms complete with the iconic 'D' logo adorning the gameday helmets made so famous by the likes of John Elway.

Pro Football Talk was first to break the news ahead of a league memo that outlined the strictures that will guide the transition to more relaxed rules on players' helmets:

  1. Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for players.
  2. Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model, and size as the applicable player’s primary helmet.
  3. Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fitted at the same time as the primary helmet.
  4. Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Terms and conditions aside, it represents a tangible sign that commissioner Roger Goodell increasingly appears to be listening to the fans' wishes. By way of happy coincidence, the inevitable glut of new merchandise revenue will also likely be warmly appreciated by the shield and its franchise owners.

While fans will be looking forward to whichever throwback uniforms the Broncos will wear in 2022, all 32 teams have to inform the NFL by July 31 which set up they intend to utilize. Seeing the Broncos hit the field in their old logos and color schemes will be exciting for fans and it happens to deliver Goodell a significant PR coup in the process.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
165
Followers
401
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Country#Gameday#Broncos News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Report: Deshaun Watson Could Be Suspended into 2023; Broncos Trade 'Unlikely'

By this point, most of Broncos Country has given up on Denver's rumored interest in acquiring disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who attempted to strongarm a trade this offseason before 22 sexual misconduct allegations were levied against the NFL's reigning passing champ. For the remaining stragglers: consider your bubble...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos are wrongfully singled out for passing on Justin Fields

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, many people felt like the Denver Broncos would not be able to pass on Justin Fields if he actually fell to the 9th overall pick where George Paton was slated to make his first pick as general manager. Considering the importance of the quarterback position and the uncertainty for the Broncos at the position, I will admit that I was understanding and on board with the logic of taking Fields, a very talented prospect if he were available there.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos coach Vic Fangio: 'We’ll have a good right tackle'

The Denver Broncos had light practices during organized team activities and limited reps during mandatory minicamp. After a small spring window of practice, the Broncos didn’t gain much information about the right tackle competition, and a frontrunner won’t emerge before training camp. “It’s been very hard to make any decisions...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Broncos' roster ranked No. 10 in NFL by ESPN

Before training camps get underway, ESPN is previewing the season by ranking NFL teams by roster strength based on the Pro Football Focus database. Behind the strength of their secondary, the Broncos ranked in the top 10 and could be in position to challenge for a playoff spot. "Denver might...
NFLUSA Today

5 Broncos who might go on the trade block before roster cuts

The Denver Broncos will face several tough decisions when they finalize a 53-man roster later this summer. At some positions where the Broncos have a lot of depth, the team might try to complete a few trades in the place of cuts. Earlier this offseason, Denver was expected to trade...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Broncos to get special Mile High home-field advantage in Madden NFL 22

Playing at Empower Field at Mile High in real life is hard enough for opponents, and now the same will be true in "Madden NFL 22." This year's version of "Madden" is giving special home-field advantages for every stadium, and the Broncos' takes advantage of their unique position as the only team that plays at home with an elevation of at least a mile above sea level.
Popculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLUSA Today

Demaryius Thomas ranks high in Broncos' record books

Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week after a remarkable 10-season career. Thomas is hanging up his cleats ranked second all-time in most of the team’s receiving records, trailing Ring of Famer Rod Smith. Here’s a look at Denver’s top-five receivers in yards, including the playoffs.
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Ranking the best NFL helmets

On the special edition of the Three Ring Circus, the guys are joined by DNVR’s own Eric Wedum, enter the Red Zone and also hold The Great NFL Helmet Draft. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLUSA Today

8 potential candidates to buy the Broncos if the team is sold

The Denver Broncos might have new ownership relatively soon, either by one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children taking over, or by a sale. If the Broncos are sold, these eight candidates would make sense as potential buyers. 8. Mark Stevens (62) Stevens, a venture capitalist, is already a minority owner...
247Sports

Report: Denver Broncos still 'monitoring' Aaron Rodgers situation

There is still a lot flying around about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After reports of him possibly thinking about an opt out to save money and not play this year, it was reported Rodgers will not take that option. Now, sights are on July 27, which ESPN NFL...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos' potential uniform changes might not happen before 2023

The NFL has revised its helmet rule, which means the Denver Broncos will soon be allowed to create a more authentic alternate uniform, complete with a light blue throwback helmet. Fans shouldn’t expect any big changes this year, though, and there might not be any changes at all before the...
Posted by
Pro Football Rumors

Extension candidate: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton

Having fully transitioned at wide receiver following the in-season trades of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos have assembled an interesting group of pass catchers. Denver’s quartet consists of a first-rounder (Jerry Jeudy), two second-rounders (Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler) and a contract-year UDFA (Tim Patrick) — all tied to rookie contracts or an RFA tender.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Raiders

Broncos DE Dre’Mont Jones expects a big season out of second-year DT McTelvin Agim. “I expect huge changes and huge growth just like I did for myself,” Jones said, via Jon Heath. “I think ‘Sosa’ is just as talented as I am. He can go out there and be twitchy fast with his hands and strong in the run. He has the ability to do it all. I’m looking forward to seeing his game grow.”
USA Today

Broncos' Von Miller ranked as 6th-best edge rusher by NFL personnel

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller might not get the credit he deserves from media members, but he’s still highly regarded in NFL circles. Miller was recently snubbed on Touchdown Wire’s list of the NFL’s top 11 edge defenders and he didn’t make CBS Sports’ list of the top 100 players in the league, but NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players still have him ranked high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy