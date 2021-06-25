Report: Broncos' Retro Helmets & Uniforms Returning to Mile High City in 2022

Nostalgia is back in fashion soon as the 'No Fun League' finally loosens up a little to the delight of its fans. Thursday’s announcement by the NFL that alternate helmets can now be paired with throwback uniforms in 2022 will be welcomed by fans who love the retro appeal that the uniforms and helmet designs of yesteryear provide.

At long last, the NFL has shown some badly needed flexibility regarding its previously cautious and stuffy helmet rules. Ever since 2013 (for safety reasons), each player was allocated one helmet for the entire season resulting in the throwback look being more patchwork than uniform.

Broncos Country has long been divided on the team’s decision to change the design of its uniforms and logo despite the move coinciding with back-to-back World Championship seasons. Not since 1996 have the Denver Broncos lined up in the classic orange and powder blue uniforms complete with the iconic 'D' logo adorning the gameday helmets made so famous by the likes of John Elway.

Pro Football Talk was first to break the news ahead of a league memo that outlined the strictures that will guide the transition to more relaxed rules on players' helmets:

Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for players. Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model, and size as the applicable player’s primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fitted at the same time as the primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used.

Terms and conditions aside, it represents a tangible sign that commissioner Roger Goodell increasingly appears to be listening to the fans' wishes. By way of happy coincidence, the inevitable glut of new merchandise revenue will also likely be warmly appreciated by the shield and its franchise owners.

While fans will be looking forward to whichever throwback uniforms the Broncos will wear in 2022, all 32 teams have to inform the NFL by July 31 which set up they intend to utilize. Seeing the Broncos hit the field in their old logos and color schemes will be exciting for fans and it happens to deliver Goodell a significant PR coup in the process.

