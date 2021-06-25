Cancel
10 Questions About Shohei Ohtani

By Ben Lindbergh
The Ringer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Angels starter Shohei Ohtani warmed up before the second inning in a game against the Giants on Wednesday, a foreign substance was spotted in his back pocket. Not sticky stuff, but baserunning gloves. No other pitcher would have made the mistake of bringing baserunning gloves to the mound in...

