Madison County, KY

Madison County comes closer to two new college and career centers

By Destinee Ott dott@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 15 days ago
Coming to Madison County in the fall of 2021 will be two brand new college and career centers.

The centers are situated in both Richmond and Berea, so all students in Madison County will have the opportunity to attend. The centers have not been named yet, however, the Madison County Board of Education plans to decide on their titles at the July board meeting.

Students will attend classes at the centers throughout their high school experience. Students enrolled at either high school, freshmen to seniors, will register for courses taught at the centers. Superintendent of Madison County Schools David Gilliam explained the program is designed for students to enter coursework during the sophomore year to complete any certifications before graduation. However, students are eligible for classes at any time.

Erin Stewart, community education director, noted her son would be a sophomore at Madison Southern this fall. She explained her son would register for courses at Southern, which are taught at the college and career center.

Gilliam told The Register these college and career centers are not like other Area Technology Centers.

“When the state created Area Technology Centers many years ago, they were designed for students who were interested in learning a trade, and not necessarily for those who were interested in enrolling in college after high school,” Gilliam said. “Since that time, many things have changed in our world. The centers no longer focus primarily on trade certifications. Many of the courses offered prepare students for college coursework as well. The new centers will expand course offerings to include many general education courses as well, which will give students additional options for fulfilling their required coursework for graduation… Students attending classes at the centers will be preparing for whatever path they choose after high school -- college OR career OR both! And the most exciting part is that students will have the opportunity to blend their career area of interest with their general education requirements.”

Gilliam said students would take courses in automotive technology, business education, computer-aided drafting, construction technology, health sciences, law and public safety, marketing, welding, and others.

“Students having access to education in so many career areas of interest gives them the opportunity to begin working toward a career or toward their college education before graduating from high school,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam explained the centers would also give students the chance to graduate high school with certifications which would make them employable upon graduation. They will also allow students to “test the waters” in certain areas and decide if the area would be a good fit for them to pursue.

“The doors of opportunity will be open wide to our students through these centers, even more so than they already are,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said the centers aren’t only beneficial to students. He said the centers would also benefit the community. According to Gilliam, having the education centers in the community allows the community’s industries and businesses to hire qualified and skilled workers from among those who are already invested in the community.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help grow the workforce in our community as well as the economy,” Gilliam said.

These centers will not be the first here in Madison County. Madison County Area Technology Center has helped students get a “strong and comprehensive program” during their time in school. Gilliam said the district is proud of the program's success. As they transition over the next couple of years to new buildings, new offerings, and new opportunities, the district will expect the success to continue.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
