The Rumba Kings use pandemic pause to grow their show

knkx.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific Northwest's favorite Latin/Mediterranean/guitar extravaganza band The Rumba Kings have been busy during the COVID-19 lockdown. They've spent months improving and expanding their live show, and you can see it at the Triple Door Nov. 19 and 20. "We're really progressing with the show, revamping and adding a lot...

www.knkx.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Rumba#The Rumba Kings#Knkx Public Radio
Comments / 0

