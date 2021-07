Computers are all but essential for many kinds of business, meaning that companies must often provide their workers with computers or laptops to work with. Laptops are often more expensive than a comparable desktop. On top of that, a fast, high-quality laptop is generally going to be far more expensive than one of a lower quality. Despite this, it is in a company’s best interests to provide their workers with high-quality laptops. This is for a number of reasons, which this article will explain below.