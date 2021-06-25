Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Apparently Had a Renowned Doctor Call in While Giving Birth to Baby Lili

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle got a little extra support from a special doctor during the delivery of her daughter, Lili. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a healthy baby girl earlier this month. The exciting news was shared on the Archewell website, where they said﻿ that Lili was born on June 4 at 11:40 am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

www.purewow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Birth#British Royal Family#The Portland Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Expecting a Baby With His New Wife Weeks After Lilibet’s Birth

Baby on the way! Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson is expecting his second child with his wife, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 28. Meghan and Trevor were previously married from 2011 to 2013. Following their divorce, the 44-year-old producer went on to marry Tracey Kurland, a 34-year-old nutritionist, in May 2019. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ford Grace Engelson, just over a year later in August 2020. Now, the pair are expecting another baby girl, per Us Weekly.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Prince William Called Meghan Markle ‘That Bloody Woman’ at Philip’s Funeral For How She Allegedly Treated His Staff

Family feud. Prince William slammed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral after claims she bullied members of the royal staff. A source told The Daily Mail on Friday, June 25, that William called Meghan “that bloody woman” to his friends at Philip’s funeral in April for how she allegedly treated his staff when she and her husband, Prince Harry, lived in Kensington Palace. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to The Daily Mail.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Pregnant Princess Beatrice’s Gesture ‘Reminiscent’ of Meghan Markle Says Body Language Expert

While it is not uncommon for expectant mothers to constantly rub and cradle their baby bumps, it is a new concept for the royals, and Meghan Markle spearheaded the act. Prince Beatrice was spotted cradling her baby bump when she attended the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament in the company of her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. This also marked the princess' first outing while pregnant.
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Lili, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, isn’t the first royal baby born in California.

Lili, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, isn’t the first royal baby born in California. When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry announced the birth of their second child, many royal fans assumed it was the first British royal baby born in the United States. That isn’t the case, as Lilibet isn’t the first queen to be born in California.
WorldElle

Prince Harry Reveals He And Meghan Markle Have 'Been Lucky' With Lili

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Welcomed Their Second Child. Prince Harry surprised attendees of the WellChild Awards ceremony at London's Kew Gardens on Wednesday. Prior to greeting the winners, he spoke with friend and singer Ed Sheeran about fatherhood. 'Congratulations, a girl right?' Sheeran asked the Duke of Sussex....

Comments / 51

Community Policy