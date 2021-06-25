Meghan Markle Apparently Had a Renowned Doctor Call in While Giving Birth to Baby Lili
Meghan Markle got a little extra support from a special doctor during the delivery of her daughter, Lili. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a healthy baby girl earlier this month. The exciting news was shared on the Archewell website, where they said that Lili was born on June 4 at 11:40 am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."