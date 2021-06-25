Cancel
UNFI looks to ‘Fuel the Future’ with new growth strategy

By Victoria A.F. Camron
Supermarket News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its Investor Day presentation on Thursday, wholesale distributor and retailer United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) unveiled its new business strategy, a six-pillar blueprint for the Providence, R.I.-based company’s growth dubbed “Fuel the Future.”. According to CEO Stephen Spinner, Fuel the Future is “about building off our strong foundation and...

#Internal Improvements#Innovation#Unfi#Fuel The Future#United Natural Foods Inc#Private#Cub Food#Spinner
