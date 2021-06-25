TPD is investigating after a chase overnight ended in a crash
Topeka, KS – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of 26th Court in southwest Topeka.
Topeka Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When they arrived on scene, a vehicle fled the area.
The driver was connected to the shooting.
Authorities say the chase ended around 1:25 a.m.
The driver crashed the vehicle into a tree at 21st and Pembroke Ln.
This incident is under investigation.