TPD is investigating after a chase overnight ended in a crash

Topeka, KS – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of 26th Court in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When they arrived on scene, a vehicle fled the area.

The driver was connected to the shooting.

Authorities say the chase ended around 1:25 a.m.

The driver crashed the vehicle into a tree at 21st and Pembroke Ln.

This incident is under investigation.